Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

Alaska Army Guard Maj. Walter Hotch-Hill, 49th Missile Defense Battalion (Ground-based Midcourse Defense), presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, during a retirement ceremony at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. Sallaffie served more than 23 years in the National Guard and active-duty components of the U.S. Army, and officially retired July 31, 2022.
