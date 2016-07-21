Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie, then a staff sergeant, navigates his boat in the Kuskowim River to return participants from the Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services cultural camp after visiting Sallaffie’s subsistence fish-camp near Bethel, July 21, 2016. At the fish camp the youth learned the process of heading, gutting, cutting and hanging fish to dry and smoke during the five-day program that focused on cultural-based service and learning projects. (Alaska National guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)
