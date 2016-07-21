Participants of the Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services Child and Youth cultural camp cut salmon strips at a subsistence fish camp on the shores of the Kuskowim River near Bethel, July 21, 2016. The youth learned the process of heading, gutting, cutting and hanging fish to dry and smoke during the five-day camp that focused on cultural-based service and learning projects. (Alaska National guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

Date Taken: 07.21.2016
Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal