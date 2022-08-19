Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 9 of 19]

    Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army Guard Maj. Walter Hotch-Hill, 49th Missile Defense Battalion (Ground-based Midcourse Defense), speaks about Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallaffie’s career and the incredible impact his presence made in the region during a retirement ceremony at the National Guard armory in Bethel, Aug. 19, 2022. Sallaffie served more than 23 years in the National Guard and active-duty components of the U.S. Army, and officially retired July 31, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:23
    Photo ID: 7385083
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-CA180-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard
    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    retirement
    Alaska National Guard
    bethel
    western Alaska

