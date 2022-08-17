374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Rachet sockets belonging to the 374th Vehicle Maintenance Shop lay at the feet of Airman 1st Class Theodore Ellis, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight journeyman, as he reinstalls the vehicle's transmission onto a government vehicle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The 374th LRS Vehicle Maintenance Flight operates three specialized vehicle maintenance sections: Material Handling Equipment Shop, Refueling Maintenance Shop, and Firetruck Maintenance Shop. Each of these shops focus on maintaining specific equipment and vehicles used to support flightline cargo, refueling and emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

