    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling [Image 11 of 16]

    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Maddison Stockman, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, replaces an exhaust gas recirculation part on a government vehicle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF is responsible for maintaining all government owned vehicles on the installation, helping to support all missions at Yokota Air Base and five geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7383439
    VIRIN: 220817-F-DY012-4953
    Resolution: 6394x4567
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling [Image 16 of 16], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Vehicle Maintenance Flight
    INDOPACOM

