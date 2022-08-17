374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Theodore Ellis, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight journeyman, prepares a tool needed to reinstall the vehicle's transmission after repairing an oil leak at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF maintains nearly 1,000 government vehicles used for operations across the base surrounding area, and is valued at approximately $180 million U.S. dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

