374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Jonathan Fana, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight journeyman, prepares to lift an engine out of a government vehicle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The 374th LRS Vehicle Maintenance Flight operates three specialized vehicle maintenance sections: Material Handling Equipment Shop, Refueling Maintenance Shop, and Firetruck Maintenance Shop. Each of these shops focus on maintaining specific equipment and vehicles used to support flightline cargo, refueling and emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

