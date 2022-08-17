374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Maddison Stockman, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, selects a tool for vehicle repair work at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF provides scheduled, preventive and corrective maintenance to ensure that all assets are serviceable and maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

