    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling [Image 14 of 16]

    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Theodore Ellis, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, installs a driveshaft at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug.17, 2022. The VMF is comprised of 33 Airmen and 47 Japanese master labor contractors who work together in maintaining Yokota’s fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7383442
    VIRIN: 220817-F-DY012-5036
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling [Image 16 of 16], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Vehicle Maintenance Flight
    INDOPACOM

