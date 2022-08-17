374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Senior Airman Michael Montero, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight journeyman, cleans a new brake rotor before installing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF is responsible for maintaining all government owned vehicles on the installation, helping to support all missions at Yokota Air Base and five geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

