Airman 1st Class Maddison Stockman, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, reveals her oil-covered hands after repairing a government vehicle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF maintains nearly 1,000 government vehicles used for operations across the base surrounding area, and is valued at approximately $180 million U.S. dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7383429
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-DY012-4746
|Resolution:
|5167x3691
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling [Image 16 of 16], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS
