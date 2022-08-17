374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Maddison Stockman, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, reveals her oil-covered hands after repairing a government vehicle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF maintains nearly 1,000 government vehicles used for operations across the base surrounding area, and is valued at approximately $180 million U.S. dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

