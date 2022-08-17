374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Theodore Ellis, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, reattaches oil lines to the transmission at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF is responsible for maintaining all government owned vehicles on the installation, helping to support all missions at Yokota Air Base and five geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

