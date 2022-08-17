374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Deal Torre Joseph, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, removes a brake rotor from a truck used by the 374th Security Forces Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF maintains nearly 1,000 government vehicles used for operations across the base surrounding area, and is valued at approximately $180 million U.S. dollars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

