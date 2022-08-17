374th Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps the mission rolling

Airman 1st Class Deal Torre Joseph, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight apprentice, cleans a wheel bearing seal at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The VMF is comprised of 33 Airmen and 47 Japanese master labor contractors who work together in maintaining Yokota’s fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

