An Airman records the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team from the wing of an aircraft during day one of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This was the first time the Blue Angels performed at Dover AFB since 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7226574 VIRIN: 220521-F-UN299-0002 Resolution: 5485x3657 Size: 1.58 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.