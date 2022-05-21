Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 5 of 14]

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a high-speed cross over pass during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

