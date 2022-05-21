Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, F/A-18 Super Hornets, during day one of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This was the first time the Blue Angels performed at Dover AFB since 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

