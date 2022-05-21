Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 8 of 14]

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III is surrounded by a crowd of spectators, during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This C-17 flew a more than 800 Afghans on a single flight during Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7226569
    VIRIN: 220521-F-DA916-1188
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One
    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    thunder over dover
    reunuite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT