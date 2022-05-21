A C-17 Globemaster III is surrounded by a crowd of spectators, during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This C-17 flew a more than 800 Afghans on a single flight during Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7226569 VIRIN: 220521-F-DA916-1188 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 7.37 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.