Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

A C-17 Globemaster III is surrounded by a crowd of spectators, during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This C-17 flew a more than 800 Afghans on a single flight during Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
