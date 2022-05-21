The crowd observes as the U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, start engines during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The base opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event to showcase the Air Force and the base’s mission of providing rapid global airlift every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:38 Photo ID: 7226563 VIRIN: 220521-F-MO780-1186 Resolution: 4321x2289 Size: 478.5 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.