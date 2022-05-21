Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies over the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The airshow’s theme was “Reunite,” in celebration of people coming together after the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

