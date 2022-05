The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7226568 VIRIN: 220521-F-DA916-1300 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 2.47 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.