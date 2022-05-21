Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7226568
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-DA916-1300
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
