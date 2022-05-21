Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

Spectators sit in the shade under the wing of a C-5M Super Galaxy during day one of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The base opened its gates to more than 40,000 spectators for a free, two-day event to showcase the Air Force and the base’s mission of providing rapid global airlift every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

