Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

A child watches the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds while playing with a Thunderbird toy during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Thunderbirds performed precision flying maneuvers during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Open House and Airshow May 21-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)

