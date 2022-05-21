Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

Chris Tacchi points to a C-17 Globemaster III flying over the crowd, during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The base opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event to showcase the Air Force and the base’s mission of providing rapid global airlift every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

