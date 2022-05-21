Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 12 of 14]

    Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Black Daggers parachute team glides through the air with a U.S. Flag, May 21, 2022, during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Black Daggers are the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s parachute demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Simonne Barker)

    This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Dover AFB
    Reunite
    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    Thunder Over Dover

