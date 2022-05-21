Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

A member of the Black Daggers parachute team glides through the air with a U.S. Flag, May 21, 2022, during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Black Daggers are the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s parachute demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Simonne Barker)
