Thunder Over Dover 2022: Day One

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, take off from the runway, during the first day of the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 21, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. This was the first time the Blue Angels performed at Dover AFB since 1991. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

