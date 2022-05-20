220520-N-NX635-1093 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Deangelo Reynolds, from Fairview Heights, Ill., maintains the fire boundary during a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:07 Photo ID: 7226110 VIRIN: 220520-N-NX635-1093 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 663.21 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Maintains Fire Boundary During Drill [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.