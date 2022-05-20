220520-N-NX635-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class James Goebel, from Temecula, Calif., and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Hernandez, from Roanoke, Va., participate in a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 01:07
|Photo ID:
|7226109
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-NX635-1049
|Resolution:
|3712x5197
|Size:
|781.93 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Fire Drill [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
