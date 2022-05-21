Sailors Complete A Safety Check On An FA/18E Super Hornet

220520-N-LY692-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) Sailors complete a safety check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, prior to it launching off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

