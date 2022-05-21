220520-N-LY692-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) Sailors prepare a catapult to launch aircraft off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:07 Photo ID: 7226105 VIRIN: 220520-N-LY692-1053 Resolution: 4262x2841 Size: 732.86 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Prepare Catapult To Launch An Aircraft [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.