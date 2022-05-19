220519-N-MJ302-3041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Sailors control a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:07 Photo ID: 7226101 VIRIN: 220519-N-MJ302-3041 Resolution: 5348x3143 Size: 688.7 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz General Quarters [Image 16 of 16], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.