220519-N-MJ302-3144 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022)) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 01:07
|Photo ID:
|7226103
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-MJ302-3144
|Resolution:
|3167x1279
|Size:
|783.18 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An E/A-18G Growler Launches Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 16 of 16], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
