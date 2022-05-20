220519-N-LY692-2011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Sailors attach an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, to a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:08 Photo ID: 7226095 VIRIN: 220519-N-LY692-2011 Resolution: 3505x2368 Size: 700.2 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Attach An FA/18F To A Catapult [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.