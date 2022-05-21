220520-N-LY692-1083 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) A Sailor chains down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

