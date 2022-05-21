Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Chains Down An MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 14 of 16]

    Sailor Chains Down An MH-60S Sea Hawk

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220520-N-LY692-1083 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) A Sailor chains down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:07
    Photo ID: 7226108
    VIRIN: 220520-N-LY692-1083
    Resolution: 2287x1830
    Size: 717.22 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Chains Down An MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Attach An FA/18F To A Catapult
    An FA-18F Super Hornet Taxis On The Flight Deck
    Sailor Directs An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Sailor Directs An F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Nimitz General Quarters
    An E/A-18G Growler Launches Off Of The Flight Deck
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Sailors Prepare Catapult To Launch An Aircraft
    Sailors Complete A Safety Check On An FA/18E Super Hornet
    Nimitz General Quarters
    Sailor Chains Down An MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Sailors Conduct Fire Drill
    Sailor Maintains Fire Boundary During Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT