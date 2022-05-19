220519-N-MJ302-3082 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Sailors respond to a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:07 Photo ID: 7226104 VIRIN: 220519-N-MJ302-3082 Resolution: 4480x3404 Size: 714.02 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz General Quarters [Image 16 of 16], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.