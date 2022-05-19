Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz General Quarters [Image 10 of 16]

    Nimitz General Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220519-N-MJ302-3082 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Sailors respond to a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

