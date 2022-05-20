220519-N-LY692-2028 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Arjuna Strong, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:08 Photo ID: 7226098 VIRIN: 220519-N-LY692-2028 Resolution: 4637x3156 Size: 760.26 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Directs An F/A-18E Super Hornet [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.