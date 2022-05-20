220519-N-LY692-2013 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, taxis on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 01:08 Photo ID: 7226096 VIRIN: 220519-N-LY692-2013 Resolution: 3717x2478 Size: 738.89 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An FA-18F Super Hornet Taxis On The Flight Deck [Image 16 of 16], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.