USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), listens as U.S. Navy Commander Peter Borszich, Military Sealift Command Office commander, introduces his Sailors May 17, 2022, Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. Military Sealift Command exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations delivering agile logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

