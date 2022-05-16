U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), listens as U.S. Navy Commander Peter Borszich, Military Sealift Command Office commander, introduces his Sailors May 17, 2022, Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. Military Sealift Command exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations delivering agile logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7202418
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-LF794-004
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT