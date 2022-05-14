USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), talks to U.S. Col. Rich McClintic, USTRANSCOM Liaison Officer, May 14, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The robust and resilient global network of USTRANSCOM provides the U.S. positional advantage to rapidly project national security interests, deter adversaries, and when necessary, win decisively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
