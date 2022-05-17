USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), coins Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 731st Air Mobility Squadron, May 17, 2022, at the Osan Air Base Passenger Terminal, Republic of Korea. The 731st AMS is responsible for ensuring the safety and fluid movement of all traveling personnel in and outbound via weekly rotators, tracking passenger manifests, handling baggage, and executing security checks and safety briefings for passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

