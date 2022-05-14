USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), coins Staff Sgt. Wayne Roberts and Staff Sgt. Kyrone Randolph, 51st Medical Group, May 14, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Airmen were responsible for COVID testing the general and her team upon arriving to the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

