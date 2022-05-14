U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), coins Staff Sgt. Wayne Roberts and Staff Sgt. Kyrone Randolph, 51st Medical Group, May 14, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Airmen were responsible for COVID testing the general and her team upon arriving to the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7202414
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-LF794-006
|Resolution:
|4062x2708
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT