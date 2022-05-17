U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM, tour the Osan Passenger Terminal, May 17, 2022, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Their visit to the ROK was one of many across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7202410 VIRIN: 220517-F-EU152-1001 Resolution: 2468x1642 Size: 565.35 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.