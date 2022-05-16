Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM, walk toward a greeting party May 17, 2022, at Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. The pair toured the Military Sealift Command Office and the 837th Transportation Battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

