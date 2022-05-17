Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

    USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

    Photo By Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris | U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM, visited the Republic of Korea May 14-16.

    The visit was one of many across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. The goal of the tour was meeting with Total Force personnel, strategizing with senior military and civilian leaders, and discussing and learning initiatives and operations which ensure logistics and communications in the Into-Pacific region.

    While in the ROK, the team visited many units to include the Military Sealift Command Office, the 837th Transportation Battalion, the 731st Air Mobility Squadron and the Defense Courier Service. They also took the time to recognize outstanding performers individually.

    “Our strength comes from our team – this team – and our success in delivering combat-credible power globally is a direct representation of your daily efforts,” said Van Ovost. “We thank you for your unmatched dedication to the mission and the continuous work done in lockstep with allies and partners to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    Together with INDOPCOM, USTRANSCOM is committed to strengthening joint capabilities and aligning strategies to address evolving security challenges in an integrated manner

