    USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 2 of 11]

    USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Perry, 731st Air Mobility Squadron, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald Myrick, senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM, May 17, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 731st AMS is responsible for ensuring the safety and fluid movement of all traveling personnel in and outbound via weekly rotators, tracking passenger manifests, handling baggage, and executing security checks and safety briefings for passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220517-F-EU152-1003
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    TRANSCOM
    U.S. Transportation Command
    USTRANSCOM

