USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), greets Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, May 14, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. USTRANSCOM conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

