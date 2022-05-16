USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jamison Smith, 599th Transportation Brigade commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), while touring the 837th Transportation Battalion May 17, 2022, Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. Every operation the Joint Force participates in starts and ends with USTRANSCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

