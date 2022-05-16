U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), coins Hye Kyong Kim May 17, 2022, Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. Kim has worked at the pier for more than 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:30 Photo ID: 7202419 VIRIN: 220517-F-LF794-005 Resolution: 4083x2722 Size: 5.12 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.