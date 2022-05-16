U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), coins Hye Kyong Kim May 17, 2022, Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea. Kim has worked at the pier for more than 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7202419
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-LF794-005
|Resolution:
|4083x2722
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
USTRANSCOM leadership tour ROK
