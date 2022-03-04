114th Fighter Wing welcomes 13th ANG Command Chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing during his visit to Joe Foss Field, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams spoke to Airmen about their role and responsibilities towards mission accomplishment and the Air Force Whole Airman Concept. Willaims further stressed the importance of Airmen understanding the “why” behind what they do in order to have a greater impact on the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

